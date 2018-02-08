Man Convicted of Bank Robbery Receives 8 Years in Jail

The man who robbed a downtown Charlottesville bank and then held a SWAT team at bay in 2016 will spend more than eight years behind bars.

On Thursday, February 8, a Charlottesville Circuit Court judge sentenced 40-year-old Cole Nordick to 20 years with 11 years and nine months suspended and three years of probation.

On August 10, 2017, Nordick entered a guilty plea to one county of bank robbery. He was arrested in 2016 after hiding out at a home along Sixth Street following the robbery at Union Bank and Trust.

No one was injured during the encounter, but last week the teller who was held up in the robbery testified she now has crippling anxiety.