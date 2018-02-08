Quantcast

Anti-Pipeline Activist Poised to Enter Congressional race

Edited by Emmy Freedman
Jennifer Lewis will likely announce her candidacy on Friday Jennifer Lewis will likely announce her candidacy on Friday
Lewis is the founder of Friends of Augusta Lewis is the founder of Friends of Augusta
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A third Democratic candidate has her eye on Bob Goodlatte's congressional seat in this year's election.

Jennifer Lewis is set to join Democrats Sergio Coppola and Peter Volosin in a run for the 6th District seat. She’s expected to announce that she’s running on Friday, February 9.

Lewis is president and founder of Friends of Augusta, which is an anti-Atlantic Coast Pipeline group.

“As much as I love being a grassroots organizer and an activist - which I’ll always be at heart – it’s time for me to take that passion and energy to the next level to really affect the change,” says Lewis.

Back in November, Goodlatte said he would not seek re-election. Eight Republicans are also running for the vacant seat.

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story