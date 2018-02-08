Anti-Pipeline Activist Poised to Enter Congressional race

Lewis is the founder of Friends of Augusta

Jennifer Lewis will likely announce her candidacy on Friday

A third Democratic candidate has her eye on Bob Goodlatte's congressional seat in this year's election.

Jennifer Lewis is set to join Democrats Sergio Coppola and Peter Volosin in a run for the 6th District seat. She’s expected to announce that she’s running on Friday, February 9.

Lewis is president and founder of Friends of Augusta, which is an anti-Atlantic Coast Pipeline group.

“As much as I love being a grassroots organizer and an activist - which I’ll always be at heart – it’s time for me to take that passion and energy to the next level to really affect the change,” says Lewis.

Back in November, Goodlatte said he would not seek re-election. Eight Republicans are also running for the vacant seat.