Rakeem Davis Ready to Pave Own Path at JMU

The JMU football team put a bow on its 2018 recruiting class Wednesday.

16 total players make up the class as the final three signed on National Signing Day.

The final three included two players from Virginia in Louisa Count defensive end Tony Thurston and Charlottesville wide receiver Rakeem Davis.

Davis is the brother of former JMU stand out Rashard Davis, who now plays in the NFL and is on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.

He was also apart of JMU's 2016-17 national championship run.

Dukes' head coach Mike Houston was excited about the final three additions.

Houston talked about Rakeem Davis and how Rashard helped bring his brother to the program.

Houston says, "[When] Rakeem comes here, Rakeem is going to be Rakeem. There's no doubt. He's not Rashard. He's not Rashard's little brother. He's Rakeem. With that being said, I'd be lying if I said Rashard did not play a factor in this. He's [Rakeem] a little bit bigger than Rashard but he has that explosive big play ability. We think in time he's going to develop into a similar type of playmaker, both on offense and special teams, that Rashard was for us last year."

"The coaches just told me to follow your own foot steps," says Davis. "Not to follow in behind your brother. Not to tell anybody that you can't do or be like your brother. Just be yourself and do what you do."