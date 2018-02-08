Albemarle County Looks to Improve Parks, Public Facilities

Albemarle County is looking to make improvements to its parks

Albemarle County is preparing to make major changes to its parks and recreation facilities, and it’s taking into account what people who live in the county really want.

The county is working with independent consultant Pros Consulting to survey the public's wants and needs, and to help develop a plan for the future.

Survey results show people want more trails, sports fields, and greater interconnectedness between current facilities. People would also like more indoor fitness facilities as well as more dog parks.

Now, with help from Pros Consulting, Albemarle County is taking the results and developing a master plan for the parks department.

“We’re trying to find out, first of all, how people, how happy they are with the programs that we have now - the sports, the walking trails, those kind of things - and what kind of facilities would they like in the future,” says Norman Dill, an Albemarle County supervisor.

Supervisors say the master plan must not only account for what facilities are wanted, but also what additional staffing and services will be needed to accommodate the public's desires.

Both the county and consultant say they hope to complete that master plan by the end of this summer.