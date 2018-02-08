Grahams Say DNA Collection Expansion Could've Saved Daughter

A push to expand DNA collection for certain misdemeanor convictions is still alive in the General Assembly.

On Thursday, February 8, the parents of slain University of Virginia student Hannah Graham testified in front of the House Committee on Appropriations.

House Bill 1249 is sponsored by Delegate David Toscano and would allow expanded DNA collection for certain Class 1 misdemeanors, including trespassing and destruction of property. A House justice committee already approved the bill, and it has passed both a justice and a finance committee in the Senate.

The Grahams argue that if this legislation was in effect in 2014, it could have saved their daughter's life since her killer, Jesse Matthew, would have been connected to previous crimes.