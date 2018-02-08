Group Pledges Donations to Virginia Politicians Who Reject Dominion Money

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A new group funded by a prominent Democratic donor is promising financial help to state politicians of either party who reject money from Virginia's largest electric utility.

The Clean Virginia Project said Thursday it will contribute to any sitting state lawmaker who pledges to reject any contributions from Dominion Energy. It's offering $2,500 a year to delegates and $5,000 a year to senators.

Charlottesville investor Michael Bills is a major funder of the nonpartisan group. He said Dominion has corrupted state politics with large campaign donations and used its political influence to take advantage of customers.

Dominion spokesman David Botkins said: "people can do whatever they want to with their money."

The announcement comes as lawmakers are set to vote on a Dominion-backed rewrite of how electric monopolies are regulated.

