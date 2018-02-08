CPD Charge Richmond Man with Trespassing in Connection to Tarp Removals

Charlottesville police believe a Richmond man is responsible for the recent removal of the tarps covering the statues of two Confederate generals.

The “mourning shrouds” over the statues of Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park and Thomas Johnathan “Stonewall” Jackson in Justice Park were put back up Thursday morning after again being taken down around 4 p.m. Wednesday, February 7.

Police who had responded to the parks say witnesses in the area pointed to a man they said was responsible.

Thirty-four-year-old Christopher James Wayne is charged with trespassing.

After months of not being disturbed, the past week has seen the tarps removed a number of times.

The Charlottesville Police Department says it is increasing patrols as staffing allows.

Editor's Note: A mugshot of Wayne is not currently available.

02/08/2018 Release from Charlottesville Police Department:

On 02/07/2018 at approximately 4 p.m., the tarps were removed from both the Lee and Jackson statues.

Patrol officers were in the area and after observing the tarp down in Emancipation Park they responded to Justice Park. Upon arriving at Justice Park, a witness pointed to a male subject and advised officers that he was the individual responsible for the tarp removal. Officers detained the male and through their investigation were able to charge him with trespassing (Va Code 18.2-119).

The male was identified as Christopher James Wayne (W/M; 34 years of age; resident of Richmond, Va.).

The police department is asking for the witness who assisted in this investigation to contact our department at 434-970- 3280 so that additional information can be obtained.