Augusta County Sheriff's Office Charges Fishersville Man with Abduction, Assault

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported abduction and assault case.

Deputies were called out to a hotel along Baker Lane in Staunton around 8:31 p.m. Tuesday, February 6. They believe 53-year-old Daniel Peter Hughes struck , choked and attempted to tie up a 51-year-old woman.

The woman had managed to escape and asked for help at the front office, but Hughes allegedly came down and attacked a 37-year-old male employee.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hughes fled to an unoccupied home along Entry School Road in Waynesboro. From there, he reportedly called the victim, telling her that he had harmed himself, and urged her to meet him.

Deputies later apprehended Hughes inside that home. The suspect was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Had the victim not broken free from Hughes and sought refuge with the hotel clerk, this volatile event may have ended tragically,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

Hughes is charged with a felony count of abduction and breaking & entering. He also faces misdemeanor charge of assault and domestic assault & battery.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245- 5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

02/08/2018 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:

On 02/06/18 at 2031 hours deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 96 Baker Lane., Staunton, for the report of an assault.

Upon arrival, and after a thorough investigation, it was determined that Daniel P. Hughes, a 53-year-old Fishersville man, had allegedly abducted a 51-year-old Fishersville woman who had come to visit him earlier in the evening.

Hughes attempted to tape the woman’s mouth shut, struck her, choked her, and prohibited her from leaving. At some point during the attack, she was able to escape and sought help from a front desk clerk at the hotel. Hughes appeared in the lobby in an effort to locate the female. A 37-year-old male employee attempted to intervene and was attacked in the process. Hughes assaulted him numerous times before fleeing, and before the arrival of law enforcement.

While investigating, deputies learned that Hughes called the female victim from a Waynesboro number. He informed her that he had inflicted harm to himself and was requesting her to meet him. Deputies found Hughes in the 1000 block of Entry School Rd, with non-life threatening injuries, and took him into custody. Further investigation revealed that he had broken into the Waynesboro home, which was unoccupied at the time. Deputies don’t believe that Hughes knows the homeowner, nor do they know why he choose to break into that particular home.

The female victim was examined by rescue at the scene.

Hughes was transported to the hospital where he was examined. He was charged and jailed on the following charges:

Abduction (F)

Domestic A&B (M)

Assault (M)

Breaking & Entering (F)

