Virginia Senate Panel Endorses Taxes for Ride Services, Fuel

Lyft and Uber stickers on a car in Los Angeles (Photo courtesy Richard Vogel / Associated Press)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia Senate panel has endorsed extending sales taxes to ride services like Uber and Lyft and also voted to impose a motor fuels tax in the state's western region.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Senate Finance transportation subcommittee recommended approval of both bills on 4-2 votes Wednesday.

The tax on ride services is part of legislation proposed by Sens. Dick Saslaw and George Barker to raise more than $21 million a year for mass transit systems across Virginia and raise $154 million a year for the Washington-area Metro system.

The 2.1 percent fuel tax is part of a bill Senate Finance Co-Chairman Emmett Hanger proposed to help fund Interstate 81 improvements from Bristol to West Virginia's panhandle.

The bills go before the full Senate Finance Committee meeting Thursday afternoon.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

