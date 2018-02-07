2 Virginia Rallies From 11-Point Deficit to beat Florida State 59-55

The #2 ranked UVa basketball team won its 15th straight game Wednesday rallying from an 11 point first-half deficit to beat Florida State 59-55 in Tallahassee.

The 11-point deficit was Virginia's largest deficit in any game this season.

Devon Hall led Virginia with 17 points. Ty Jerome had 15 points and Kyle Guy had 13 points.

Virginia improves to 23-1 and 12-0 in the ACC matching its best start in the conference since the 1980-81 season.

The Cavaliers held Florida State without a field goal for the final 9:01 of the game.

Both Virginia and Florida State shot 40 percent from the field.

Florida State led at halftime 32-22.

Virginia's next game is Saturday at home against Virginia Tech. If the 'Hoos win, they'll likely be ranked #1 in the country in the AP poll next week for the first time in over three decades.

#1 Villanova lost at home to St. John's Wednesday night 79-75.

Team Notes

• Virginia improved to 23-1 and 12-0 ACC

• The Cavaliers’ 15-game winning streak is their longest since starting 19-0 in 2014-15

• UVA has had five 11-game or more winning streaks under Tony Bennett

• Virginia has started 12-0 in ACC play for the first time since starting 12-0 in 1980-81

• Virginia limited its 23rd opponent to less than 50 percent shooting (FSU – 40%)

• UVA is 7-1 on the road, including 6-0 in ACC action

• UVA has an ACC-leading 32-19 road mark in league play over the past six seasons

• UVA is 24-24 all-time vs. Florida State

• UVA ended a two-game losing streak against Florida State

• FSU led 32-22 at halftime, marking UVA’s largest halftime deficit (3 at West Virginia)

• FSU’s 11-point lead (29-18) marked UVA’s largest deficit this season (8, two times)

• FSU’s 32 first-half points marked an ACC high vs. UVA this season

• UVA’s 22 first-half points tied a season low for UVA this season (22 at Wake Forest)

• UVA had 15 points off 11 Florida State turnovers

Player Notes

• Devon Hall (17 points) reached double figures for the 10th time in the last 11 ACC games

• Ty Jerome (15 points) reached double figures for the sixth time in ACC play

• Kyle Guy (13 points) has reached double figures in 21 games

• Guy extended his 3-pointer streak to 24 games, most for a UVA player since Sean Singletary’s 26-game streak (2006-07 season through 2007-08)