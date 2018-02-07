Group Aims to Raise Money to Sponsor Trip to Ghana Sister City

Group Aims to Raise Money to Sponsor Trip to Ghana Sister CityPosted: Updated:
A Charlottesville delegation will travel to Winneba, Ghana
The group is aiming to raise about $10,000
Group Aims to Raise Money to Sponsor Trip to Ghana Sister CityMore>>
Reported by Henry Graff
Reported by Henry Graff
Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.Full Story
Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.Full Story