Group Aims to Raise Money to Sponsor Trip to Ghana Sister City

A Charlottesville delegation is getting some help to cross the Atlantic Ocean to visit Winneba, Ghana, but it’s still in need of some more financial support.

The Charlottesville-Winneba Foundation says it has received a $4,000 check from Unity C'ville.

The group is hoping to raise between $10,000-$15,000 in total, which will help members make the trip to Charlottesville's sister city this spring to explore the origins of slavery.

"We've created a travel scholarship fund to raise money in the community so that we can provide partial or full scholarships for people who may not have the means to be able to pay out-of-pocket and be able to experience this amazing opportunity," says Dave Norris of the Charlottesville-Winneba Foundation.

An ad hoc fundraising team meeting is set for the night of Monday, February 12, where a Ghanaian meal will be served. For more details related to the meeting, visit the group’s website.