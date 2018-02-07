Superintendent Discusses Upcoming Budget for Fluvanna Public Schools

Superintendent Discusses Upcoming Budget for Fluvanna Public SchoolsPosted: Updated:
The superintendent discussed the 2019 budget
Superintendent Discusses Upcoming Budget for Fluvanna Public SchoolsMore>>
Reported by Kasey Hott
Reported by Kasey Hott
Kasey Hott is thrilled to be "back home" in Charlottesville co-anchoring NBC29 HD News at 6, 10 and 11.Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter /
Kasey Hott is thrilled to be "back home" in Charlottesville co-anchoring NBC29 HD News at 6, 10 and 11.Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter /