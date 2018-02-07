Quantcast

Superintendent Discusses Upcoming Budget for Fluvanna Public Schools

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
The superintendent discussed the 2019 budget The superintendent discussed the 2019 budget
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Fluvanna County Public Schools' superintendent spent Wednesday evening presenting his proposed budget to the school board.

The proposed fiscal year 2019 budget includes a 1.5 percent bonus for employees, a teacher pay raise, and an update to health insurance coverage. The superintendent is also requesting more than $1 million for capital improvements, like new school buses and updated computer technology.

The approved budget will go before the board of supervisors on Wednesday, February 21.