Charlottesville Police Stepping Up Patrols Following Tarp Vandalism

Charlottesville police are stepping up patrols around two Confederate statues caught in the middle of a tarp controversy.

On multiple occasions this week – most recently around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7 - people have pulled down the two black coverings over the statues in Emancipation and Justice parks.

A similar incident happened on Tuesday night, and again over the past weekend. On Monday, a judge set a hearing for February 27 when he'll decide if the tarps will be removed permanently.

Police say they detained one male suspect in connection with Wednesday’s removal, but won't offer up any other details.

A Charlottesville police spokesperson says the department will conduct extra patrols of the parks and statues as staffing and calls for service allow.