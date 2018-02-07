Three Orange County HS Student-Athletes Sign for College

Three Orange County High School student-athletes signed national letters of intent on Wednesday.

Haley Redifer signs with Texas A&M on an equestrian scholarship. Courtney Yancey is headed to Brigewater for field hockey.

Darius Minor will play football at the FCS level at Maine, recruited as a defensive back.

"Everybody up there has a chip on their shoulder, I can relate to a lot of players up there, says Minor. "I like the coaching. The defense is solid, the defense they play really fits in with me, physical defense, man coverage and I felt like it's the right place."

Yancey says, "My team became my family, my sisters (at OCHS) and then when I went to Bridgewater and I met the team I knew that they were going to be my next family and they were going to be my sisters as well."

"I've always known I wanted to ride my whole life," says Redifer. "When I figured out that you can get scholarships for it and you can go to a division one school for it, it was sealed."