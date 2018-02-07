Five Charlottesville High School Football Players Sign

Five Charlottesville high school football players signed letters of intent to play college football Wednesday.

Rakeem Davis will follow in his brother Rashard Davis's foot steps and sign with James Madison University.

Davis says, "JMU is a good school. They're family oriented. I like the football team. The coaches welcome everybody. They don't leave anybody out. They said the campus is great. Everybody uplifts everybody. Nobody is depressed about anything on campus. Everybody is just happy and they do their work."

Davis was an all-Jefferson District and all-Region performer, as well as Central Virginia kick returner of the year.

He earned the Falcon Club player of the Week his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.

Sam Neale will play quarterback at Washington & Lee University.

Neal earned all-Jefferson District and all-Region honors, and was also the Falcon Club Player of the Week his junior and senior seasons.

Neale says, "When we came to CHS, it was a losing program. The last two years, we really turned it around. To see us have this kind of success and to see five guys go on to play at the next level, its pretty special to do that all together."

Jackson Poe will play wide receiver at Hampden-Sydney College.

Poe was an all-Region selection his senior year.

Poe says, "My dad also went there for college and he played basketball, so that also contributed to it. I thought it was a great fit."

Trejon Bryant will play at Glenville State College and Larry Henderson Jr. will join Bryant at Glenville State.

Henderson says, "The college itself is pretty small and its not really in any big towns or anything like that. Its all just small and focused, so I can pretty much just focus on my work."