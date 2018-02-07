Five Monticello HS Student Athletes Sign to Play College Sports

Five Monticello high school student athletes signed letters of intent to play college sports Wednesday.

Kevin Jarrell will continue his football playing career as a quarterback at William & Mary.

Jarrell set school records in career passing yards (5,994) and career total offense (8,482 yards).

In his senior season, Jarrell earned 1st team all-Jefferson district, 1st team all-Region 3C, Jefferson District Offensive player of the year, Central Virginia Offensive Player of the Year, and 2nd team Group 3A all-state.

"To think that we'd be here today, eight years ago, I would have thought you were crazy, but we've worked really hard and stuck together,and its just worked out," says Jarrell. "One of our friends we also played pop warner with, Logan Justice at Fork Union is playing at Towson -- Its going to be good to see familiar faces."

"Growing up, I think we've been playing for like 12 years," says MHS teammate Austin Haverstrom. "Playing against each other is going to be different, but its going to be fun to see them again and see how much better they've gotten over the years."

Austin Haverstrom will also play football as a wide receiver at Delaware University.

He was recruited by former MHS quarterback Mike Brown.

Haverstrom played both wide receiver and defensive back.

He tallied 85 career receptions for 1,336 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 15.7 yards per catch.

Haverstrom had five career interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.

He was 1st team all-Jefferson District and 1st team all-Region 3C, during his senior season.

Haverstrom was also 2nd team group 3A all-state.

Garrett Porterfield will play football at Glenville State College.

"The coaching staff up there is young," says Porterfield. "They have a buzz up there. I think they're going to be playing good ball up there in a couple of years."

He was a three-year starter at linebacker and totaled 376 tackles, including 90 for a loss, which is a school record.

Porterfield earned 1st team all-Jefferson District and 1st team all-Region 3C, and was a 1st team Group 3A all-state selection at linebacker.

Ellie Wray signed to play women's soccer at Tusculum College.

Wray says, "I wanted to be a little close to home. Not too close though. Its about five hours from here and I just thought I really liked the area when I went up there. It was just a good fit for me. It's a really small school. That's what I've always wanted."

She's been a four-year varsity starter at attack or outside midfielder for the Mustangs.

Wray has earned 2nd team all-Jefferson District and 2nd team all-Conference 29 honors over her career.

She also won the Monticello Team Commitment Award in 2016.

Mallory Yowell singed to play women's soccer at Lynchburg College.

Yowell says, "The coaches, everything about the atmosphere, the small liberal arts college, that's what I've been looking for, and I'm glad that I found it in Lynchburg."

She's earned 2nd team all-Conference 29 and the Monticello Team Commitment Award in 2015 and 1st team all-Conference 29 in 2016.

Yowell was named 1st team all-Conference 29, 1st team all-Central Virginia, and honorable mention all-Region 3A West honors.