Murder Cases Against 2 Men Moving Forward

Edited by Emmy Freedman
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The murder cases against two men accused in a bloody Albemarle County death last summer are moving forward.

Juan Carlos Argueta and Eduardo Zelaya Rivera were both in court on Wednesday, February 7. Argueta's case is now set for trial on June 18.

Both men - along with two others - are facing second-degree murder charges in the suspected gang-related killing of 24-year-old Marvin Rivera-Guevara. His body was discovered in a creek near Charlottesville's Woolen Mills neighborhood on July 4.

Zelaya Rivera is expected back in court on June 4 to set future hearing dates.

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

