State Police Naming Aviation Base After Trooper Killed During Aug. 12 Rally

Virginia State Police are honoring one of the state police troopers killed when a helicopter crashed in Albemarle County after monitoring the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

State police renamed its aviation base at the Chesterfield County Airport in honor of Lieutenant Jay Cullen. Cullen was the commander of the Virginia State Police Aviation Unit - and had been flying with the unit since 1999.

Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates also lost his life in that helicopter crash on August 12. The General Assembly is taking up a bill to rename a bridge in New Kent County after Trooper Bates.