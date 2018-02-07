CASPCA Staff Return from North Carolina Rescue Mission

CASPCA Staff Return from North Carolina Rescue MissionPosted: Updated:
The CASPCA brought 50 cats home on Feb. 7
An adoption event will be held on Saturday
The rescue mission is clearing up space in a North Carolina shelter
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
