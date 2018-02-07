CASPCA Staff Return from North Carolina Rescue Mission

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals just got back from a rescue mission down in North Carolina.

On Wednesday, February 7, the CASPCA brought back 50 cats and one rabbit from the Guilford County Animal Shelter in Greensboro, North Carolina. The facility is the third-largest shelter in the state, taking in 17,000 animals annually.

CASPCA staff members went down Wednesday morning to help the shelter free up space for incoming animals. The volunteers got back in the late afternoon and immediately got to work examining each cat to ensure each is in good health after the long trip.

“The trip actually was fun with the cats,” says Heather Sullivan, the director of operations for the CASPCA. “They were meowing the whole time, and we were back there talking to them. And it's such a nice feeling because we're gonna find them great homes, and they're not in a crowded shelter anymore. So, we were able to help the cats, help the shelter, and save lives."

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is an emergency placement partner with the Humane Society, which asked them to step in and help out.

Once cleared for adoption, the rabbit and those 50 cats will be ready to find their forever homes. An adoption event will be held on Saturday, February 10, at the shelter on Berkmar Drive.