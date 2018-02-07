Albemarle County Supervisors Accept Voting Precinct Changes

Albemarle voters may soon be voting at new precincts

Albemarle County is one step closer to adjusting its voting precincts in an effort to speed up the process for voters on Election Day.

The proposed changes for polling locations in Albemarle County are in response to increased voter registration, but no changes will be final until this topic has a public hearing.

On Wednesday, February 7, supervisors unanimously accepted the proposed changes from the electoral board.

One of the changes would split the Free Bridge precinct, with a new voting location at Broadus Memorial Baptist Church. The proposal also adds a third polling place in Crozet. Other changes would move about 3,100 voters from the Brownsville and Crozet precincts to the new location at Western Albemarle High School.

Another change would divide the Cale precinct. About 2,200 voters from there would move to a new polling location at Monticello High School. Supervisor Rick Randolph says that's a good thing.

“Ideally down the line, we would have a place to vote perhaps at Southwood in the future, in the Biscuit Run precinct, but this is a step in the right direction to expedite voting for people - especially at that really compact congested time period between 6:00 and 8:30 in the morning,” says Randolph.

The Albemarle County Electoral Board says these changes need to be made before the end of the year to avoid overcrowding in the 2020 presidential election.

There will be a public hearing on this topic in the near future. If approved, the new polling locations would apply for the June 12 primary.