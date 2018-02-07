Quantcast

UVA Football Adds Three More Players, 22 Total for 2018 Recruiting Class

Bronco Mendenhall at today's Signing Day press conference

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia football program signed 21 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent (NLI) for the 2018-19 academic school year and one grant-in-aid for a graduate transfer, head coach Bronco Mendenhall announced, which brings the total to 22 recruits.  Virginia signed three during the February signing period, including one grant-in-aid by a graduate transfer. The Cavaliers previously signed 19 student-athletes in December as part of the new early signing period for football adopted by the NCAA in 2017.

Highlighting the total class are three signees from the Commonwealth of Virginia, while student-athletes from 12 states other states also signed with the Cavaliers. UVA’s recruits come from Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

The following is a list of individuals who have signed National Letters of Intent to attend the University of Virginia on football grant-in-aid.

Attached is the full recruiting class and player bios:

2018 Football Recruiting Class

February Signees

Name                                     Pos.        Ht.          Wt.         Hometown                          High School/Previous School

Marcus Applefield*            OL           6-5          308         Weeki Wachee, Fla.           Weeki Wachee HS/Rutgers

Aaron Faumui                      DL           6-1          270         Kapolei, Hawaii                   Kapolei HS

Micah Mariteragi               OL           6-2          265         Hauula, Hawaii                    Kahuku HS

December Signees

Name                                     Pos.        Ht.          Wt.         Hometown                          High School/Previous School

Brennan Armstrong**      QB          6-2          210         Shelby, Ohio                         Shelby HS

Jaylon Baker                         DB          6-2          170         Chattanooga, Tenn.           Baylor School

Joe Bissinger                        OL           6-4          300         Houston, Texas                    Memorial HS

Derek Devine                       OL           6-6          285         Pittsburgh, Pa.                     North Allegheny HS

T.C. Harrison                        LB           6-3          205         Lawrenceville, Ga.              Collins Hill HS

Bobby Haskins**                 OL           6-7          260         Fairfield, Conn.                    The Hun School (N.J.)

Javar Garrett                       LB           6-2          205         Newark, Del.                        The Peddie School (N.J.)

Tavares Kelly                        WR         5-9          165         Fort Lauderdale, Fla.          St. Thomas Aquinas HS

Billy Kemp                             HB          5-9          170         Highland Springs, Va.         Highland Springs HS

Grant Misch                         LB           6-4          230         Sterling, Va.                         Potomac Falls HS

Ugo Obasi                             WR         6-1          180         Baltimore, Md.                    Milford Mill Academy

Hunter Pearson                   PK           6-3          200         Seneca, S.C.                          Seneca HS

Bryce Perkins**                  QB          6-3          215         Queen Creek, Ariz.             Chandler HS/Arizona Western CC

Jordan Redmond                 DL           6-1          290         Kissimmee, Fla.                    Osceola HS

Samson Reed                       DL           6-2          265         Laie, Hawaii                         Kahuku HS

Noah Taylor**                     LB           6-5          200         Silver Spring, Md.                                Avalon School

Wooby Theork-Youmans   WR         5-10        170         Naples, Fla.                           Naples HS

Martin Weisz                       OL           6-6          305         West Palm Beach, Fla.       The Benjamin School

Joseph White                       DB          6-2          175         Virginia Beach, Va.             Landstown HS

** January enrollee

* Signed grant-in-aid

Pronunciation Guide

Aaron Faumui – Fowl -Muy

Micah Mariteragi – Mardi-Turh-rah-knee

Grant Misch – Mish, rhymes with Fish

Ugo Obasi – You-Go, Oh-Bah-See

Wooby Theork-Youmans – Woo-bee, Thee-Ork– Yo-Mens

Martin Weisz – Weiss