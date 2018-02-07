Plant Used to Treat Pain, Depression Now Labeled as Opioid

Plant Used to Treat Pain, Depression Now Labeled as OpioidPosted: Updated:
Kratom is now classified as an opioid
Molly Miller's mother believes kratom is what killed her daughter
Plant Used to Treat Pain, Depression Now Labeled as OpioidMore>>
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story