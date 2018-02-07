Waynesboro Quarterback DaJuan Moore Signs with UVA as Preferred Walk-On

DaJuan Moore is the first Waynesboro High School graduate to sign with Virginia football

Waynesboro high school quarterback DaJuan Moore signed his letter of intent to play football at Virginia as a preferred walk-on Wednesday.

He is the cousin of former UVA quarterback Shawn Moore.

DaJuan Moore is the first Waynesboro high school graduate to sign with the UVA football team.

"It means a lot to me," says Moore. "I just want other people to know that they can do it too if they work hard, and so me being the first doesn't mean I'll be the last. I've talked to some of the recruits there. Everybody's ready to work. It was just pretty simple. After my two visits, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech, it was a pretty easy yes."

Moore says the Cavaliers' coaching staff views him as a triple-option style quarterback.

The senior has a 4.0 grade point average and plans to study business, while at Virginia.