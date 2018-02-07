Six Louisa County Football Players Sign on National Signing Day

The Louisa County football team had six players sign National Letter's of Intent on National Signing Day

The Louisa County football team had six players sign National Letter's of Intent on National Signing Day, including former Lion Quinton Ragland, who did a postgrad year at Fork Union.

The defensive tackle signed with Hampton University at LCHS on Wednesday.

"I always knew I was going to come back and sign," says Ragland, "because this home for me. This is where I played my first football game, and this place taught me my love of football."

Defensive lineman Tony Thurston signed with James Madison.

"It's like a big family, tight-knit group, like it is here at Louisa," says Thurston. "So that's really what sold it for me."

Thurston was the VHSL 4A State and Region Defensive Player of the Year as a senior

Offensive lineman Collin Carpenter signed with Bridgewater College.

Carpenter says, "The coaches were great, some of the nicest men I've ever met. It was kind of the feeling of leaving one great place, and going to another. A lot of the players I talked with loved it there. It was a great feeling."

Raquan Jones signed with Chowan University, where he will play the role of the big running back.

Job Whalen says he will be a third down back in college.

Whalen signed with Alderson Broaddus University.

"Me and my teammates and friends, we all wanted to sign on the same day," says Whalen. "We all wanted to sign on National Signing Day. It was a dream come true."

Jones adds, "It feels really good, signing on the same day. We've been together since 8th grade. It's good to sign, and see where everyone is going."

Malik Bell is heading to his dream school.

The Lions' quarterback will be a preferred walk-on at Virginia Tech, where he will play halfback.

Bell says, "I've talked to coach (Justin) Fuente, and like he said, that Maroon & Orange, nobody else has the audacity to wear those colors. It's just a crazy feeling up there. The crowd loves the team. It's a winning atmosphere there."