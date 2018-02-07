Neighbors Offer Support to Time Disposal Crews Following Deadly Crash

Neighbors in Crozet are showing their support for the worker killed and the other two crew members injured during last week's train crash.

Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher Foley of Louisa was killed Wednesday, January 31, when a chartered Amtrak train collided with a Time Disposal garbage truck at the Lanetown Road crossing. Two other workers - Dennis Eddy and "Dana" - in the truck were also seriously injured.

“We found out they were the guys who picked up our trash that morning, and it just tore our hearts out. And we wanted to do something to remember them, to honor them,” Heidi Brown said.

“That whole company has just been so upset by this, and we just want them to know we're thinking about them and we sympathize with them,” said Patricia Taylor.

February 7, neighborhoods serviced by those trash crews put up symbols of support: tying white ribbons, balloons, and even sympathy cards to their trash cans. They hope to brighten the day for the crews who are back working along the fatal route.

“We were thinking about the tragedy that occurred last week, and one way we could show Time Disposal and all the guys that work there that we are thinking of them and want to support them,” said Taylor. “Just kind of started talking about what could we do, and the most convenient thing we thought everyone could participate in was to tie a ribbon around your trashcan.”

Some neighbors also placed flowers on top of their trash cans.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues. Officials have said the Amtrak train was going 61 miles-per-hour in a 60 mph zone, and that video from the train will be reviewed. Additionally, the control box for the train crossing was destroyed in the crash and they are unsure if those railroad crossing arms were down at the time of the incident.

Railroad crews were back at the scene Wednesday to do some repair work.

A GoFundMe fundraiser is collecting donations to help Foley's family. Funds are also being raised for Eddy. According to the company, Dana asked Time Disposal to not to start a GoFundMe for him.

The University of Virginia Medical Center announced Wednesday that one of the workers is now in fair condition. The hospital did not divulge the specific name.

The Crozet community is also organizing a candlelight vigil in memory of Foley. It is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday, February 9, at Tabor Presbyterian Church

The National Transportation Safety Board is asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or has photos or videos of it, to contact them at witness@ntsb.gov.