People Treated for Breathing Problems After Misuse of a Fire Extinguisher

Several people are being treated for breathing problems after a patient at Commonwealth’s Center for Children and Adolescents (CCCA) sprayed a fire extinguisher into a nurses' station.

Augusta Health received 15 people from CCCA Wednesday, February 7. No one was in critical condition, and three of them have already been discharged.

The center, formerly known as The DeJarnette Center for Human Development, is a children's mental hospital located in Staunton.

A spokesperson with Augusta Health said they had initially received notification of a hazardous exposure, and were expecting to take approximately 10 patients at the Augusta Health Emergency Department.

Department of Behavior Health Executive Administrator Meghan McGuire said the rest of the staff and patients at CCCA are safe and the unit is secure. The center plans to investigate the incident to determine how it happened and help prevent reoccurrences in the future.

