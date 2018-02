UVa Baseball Picked to Finish 2nd in ACC Coastal Division

In a poll of the league's fourteen head coaches, the Virginia baseball team has been picked to finish in second place in the ACC Coastal Division.

The conference released the results of the preseason poll on Tuesday.

North Carolina is the overwhelming pick to take the top spot, with twelve first place votes.

UVa earned the other two.

Florida State was voted as the Atlantic Division winner, as well as the overall league champion.

The Cavaliers open their season on the road at Central Florida next Friday.