Members of Virginia Organizing Push for Medicaid Expansion Bills

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The Charlottesville-Albemarle chapter of Virginia Organizing is talking about issues pertaining to the General Assembly.

The group held its monthly meeting at Trinity Episcopal Church on Preston Avenue on Tuesday, February 6. Several people gathered to get an update on Virginia Organizing's efforts.

The nonpartisan, grassroots group is pushing for Medicaid expansion bills in the Virginia General Assembly.

"We had members, and I was fortunate enough to be at the first meeting we had with members who said we've got to do something about affordability and access to healthcare in this state,” says Brian Johns, the executive director of the group. “And this was 10-15 years ago that our folks were talking about that."

Virginia Organizing will host a Medicaid expansion rally, which is set for Thursday, February 8, at 5:30 p.m. at the University of Virginia Rotunda.

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29.

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29.

