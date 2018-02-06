Quantcast

Solar Facility Receives Approval to Come to Albemarle County

Edited by Emmy Freedman
The solar panels will be placed on 90 acres of land The solar panels will be placed on 90 acres of land
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A solar energy facility is coming to Albemarle County, thanks to a newly approved permit.

On Tuesday, February 6, the planning commission approved a special-use permit for a new electrical generation facility with solar panels on about 90 acres of land. It’s called the Rivanna Solar Project, and it will be located out on Buck Island Road off Route 53 in Scottsville.

The facility’s use meets the comprehensive plan requirements for rural areas and will also provide some construction jobs.

“These jobs are cropping up all over the state and in central Virginia,” says Seth Maughan of SolUnesco. “Piedmont Virginia Community College, locally, actually has a program now where they are training workers in this field, so we are really glad to see that because it means there’s opportunity to actually hire local."

The project is being headed by SolUnesco, LLC. It says the project should take three to six months of construction to complete.

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

