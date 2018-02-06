Driver of Vehicle that Crashed into 7-Eleven Now Faces Charge

A Subaru was driven into a 7-Eleven on Monday night

The Albemarle County gas station that became a drive-thru Monday night is back open.

Now, Albemarle County police say the person behind the wheel is facing a reckless driving charge. Police aren't identifying the elderly driver, and cite that the charge is only a misdemeanor.

The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, February 5, at the Exxon gas station and 7-Eleven on Route 29 near Airport Road.

No one was injured when the driver plowed her Subaru through the front door and drove directly inside the store, crashing into shelves stocked with merchandise.

Crews spent Monday night cleaning up the 7-Eleven and making repairs.