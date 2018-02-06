Shrouds Again Removed from Confederate Monuments

Shrouds covering the monuments are once again down

Charlottesville police were back out at both Justice and Emancipation parks downtown Tuesday night after someone took the shrouds off both the “Stonewall” Jackson and Robert E. Lee statues.

The shrouds were removed overnight on Saturday, February 3, and crews replaced them Sunday before they were removed once more Sunday night.

Authorities investigated the situation and said that the parties responsible could face trespassing charges. They also said they would increase police presence at the two parks.

On Monday, February 5, a judge heard arguments from witnesses close to the matter. He'll decide at a hearing set for February 27 whether or not the tarps will stay.