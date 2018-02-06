Trial Date Set for Man Charged with Attempted Murder

A trial date has now been set for a Charlottesville man charged in a shooting in Staunton.

Keith R. Johnson is facing a slew of offenses, including attempted murder. The charges stem from an incident that occurred around 2 a.m. on June 7, 2017, when police first took a report that Johnson was the victim of a gunshot wound on the 2200 block of Orange Street.

Following an investigation, authorities believe Johnson was attempting to rob 41-year-old Nathaniel Perkins and 37-year-old Duane Perkins when he shot at them. One of the men returned fire, striking Johnson. Neither of the victims were injured.

The three men were no longer at the scene when officers arrived, but the department was soon notified of a gunshot victim at Augusta Health. Johnson was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.

Johnson's trial is slated for April 26.