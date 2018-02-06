Staunton Man Pleads Guilty to Multiple Sex Crimes

A Staunton man is facing decades behind bars after pleading guilty to half a dozen sex crimes involving young children.

Seventy-five-year-old William Kerr of Staunton pleaded guilty to six counts of aggravated sexual battery and accepted an Alford plea for one count of child pornography. Prosecutors say the victims involved were between the ages of seven and 11 years old.

The Staunton Police Department says the charges stem from incidents that allegedly happened between 1993 and 1998.

His sentencing is set for May 8, where Kerr faces a total of up to 125 years behind bars.