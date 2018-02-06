Changes Proposed for Albemarle County Voting Precincts

Thousands of voters in Albemarle County could head to the polls at new locations on the next Election Day. The county is proposing a plan to split some of its biggest precincts and combine two others, all with the goal of limiting lines and wait times to cast your ballot.

Albemarle County Voter Registrar Jake Washburne says the proposed changes are in response to increased voter registration and higher turnout in the 2016 presidential election and 2017 governor's election.

The changes would affect about 8,300 people. One of the proposed changes would divide the Cale precinct. About 2,200 voters from Cale would move to a new polling place at Monticello High School.

The Free Bridge precinct would split with a new voting location at Broadus Memorial Baptist Church. The proposal also adds a third polling place in Crozet.

About 3,100 voters from the Brownsville and Crozet precincts would move to the new location at Western Albemarle High School.

Washburne says these changes need to be made before the end of the year to avoid overcrowding in the 2020 presidential election.

"The bigger you get, the more likely it is you might get long lines. It's just an awful lot of election officers for a precinct chief to manage and parking and all of that. So, we thought if we can subdivide these precincts we can probably do a better job of election management and hopefully a better voting experience for everybody on Election Day,” he said.

The St. Anne’s Belfield and Jack Jouett precincts would combine, with all voters going to Jack Jouett Middle School. The county says St. Anne's Belfield School decided to no longer serve as a polling place.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will review the proposal at their meeting Wednesday, February 7. If approved, the new polling locations would start for the June 12 primary.

Washburne says all voters affected by the changes would be notified by mail with their new voter cards.