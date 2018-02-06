Fire Truck Catches Fire on West Street

Three people are recovering after a fire truck caught on fire on Tuesday afternoon in Charlottesville.

The fire happened on West Street just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6, in a parking lot. Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke coming from the cab of Truck 8, which is used as a backup.

Two civilians went to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and one firefighter was also taken to the hospital for an eye injury. The fire caused significant damage to the mechanical systems of the truck.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.