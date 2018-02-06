UVA Announces Passing of Nicholas Marshall

02/06/2018 Release from the University of Virginia:

Dear members of the University Community:

It is with great sadness that I write today to inform you of the passing of Nicholas Marshall earlier today. Nick was a first-year student in the College of Arts & Sciences and a resident in Lile-Maupin House.

Nick came to UVA from the Lovett School in Atlanta, Georgia, where he excelled as a student and an athlete. He played on the Lovett baseball team, helping lead them to a state championship. He was notable for his love of Spanish language and culture, tutoring fellow students who struggled with the language and volunteering to provide academic advising and mentoring to underserved children from the local Hispanic community. Writing of Nick to UVA Admission staff, his headmaster at Lovett noted that Nick "brightens my day and the day of so many others. His very authentic ethic of service and work, his steadiness, his gift for connecting with all, his character, and his desire always to do his best and to understand have been enormous assets to our community. He has so positively touched our school."

Although only on Grounds for a little over a semester, Nick had started on a road of high academic achievement, performing exceptionally well in the classroom. Outside the classroom, Nick was a novice rower on the Virginia Men's Rowing team. He is described as being an exceptionally hard worker in the early morning hours the rowers put in at the boathouse on the Rivanna Reservoir, never missing practice. He displayed promising speed as a rower and was already viewed as a significant contributor to the team's competitive success.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Nick's parents, David and Gina Marshall; his brother Alex, a student at Georgia Tech; other family members; and his friends and classmates at UVA.

The loss of a classmate and fellow member of our community is difficult. If you need support during this time, you may call Counseling and Psychological Services at 434-243-5150, 24 hours a day. Information about CAPS is available on the Student Health website.

Faculty and staff can find a similar resource through the Faculty and Employee Assistance Program by calling 434-243-2643 or by emailing the office via the FEAP website.

Please take care of yourselves and keep Nick's family in your thoughts.

Allen W. Groves

University Dean of Students