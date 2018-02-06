Pantops Plaza Shopping Center Under New Ownership

A busy retail strip on Pantops in Albemarle County has a new owner.

Arlington-based CooperQuincy LLC recently bought Pantops Plaza Shopping Center from Charlottesville's Riverbend Development for around $6.7 million.

The shopping center was built in 2015, and is home a Starbucks, Chipotle, Pet-Valu, Supercuts, and Jersey Mike's Subs.

The property managers say the plaza is 100-percent leased.