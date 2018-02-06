Quantcast

Charlottesville Increases Funding for Improving CHS Track

Track at Charlottesville High School (FILE IMAGE)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

City Council has approved an extra $425,000 to jump start track improvements at Charlottesville High School.

Councilors unanimously approved the additional funds during their meeting late Monday, February 5.

The project went up for bids last April, but had no takers. The hope is that the extra money will attract bidders for a new track and field facility at the high school.

Construction for the new facility was supposed to start in the fall of 2017, and be completed by last month.

The total money available for the project now tops $2 million.

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

