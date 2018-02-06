Charlottesville Increases Funding for Improving CHS Track

Councilors voting to approve additional funds for improving the track at Charlottesville High School

City Council has approved an extra $425,000 to jump start track improvements at Charlottesville High School.

Councilors unanimously approved the additional funds during their meeting late Monday, February 5.

The project went up for bids last April, but had no takers. The hope is that the extra money will attract bidders for a new track and field facility at the high school.

Construction for the new facility was supposed to start in the fall of 2017, and be completed by last month.

The total money available for the project now tops $2 million.