PVCC to Host 2 Health Care Program Information Sessions on Feb. 13

Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College:

(Charlottesville, Va.) – Piedmont Virginia Community College’s Workforce Services Division will host two back-to-back information sessions for its noncredit medication aide and nurse aide programs on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, at PVCC’s Jefferson School Center, located at 233 Fourth Street NW in Charlottesville.

The first session will begin at 10 a.m. and will focus on PVCC’s noncredit medication aide training class, which prepares students to take the Virginia exam to become a registered medication aide (RMA). Through the program, students learn about the safe administration of medication, prepared instillations and treatments; documentation, storage and disposal of medications; as well as legal and ethical issues and an introduction to pharmacology. Next class begins in March 2018.

The second session will begin at 11:15 a.m. and will focus on PVCC’s noncredit nurse aide class. This 136-hour state approved noncredit class prepares students to take the Virginia exam to become a certified nurse aide (CNA), where they will work under the supervision of a licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, or physician as an entry-level nurse aide in a variety of inpatient and outpatient care settings such as long-term care facilities, physician offices, clinics and home settings. Next class begins in February 2018.

Both sessions will discuss financial aid options, as well as program expectations and requirements.

Sessions are free and are open to the public. For more information, contact JoAnna Collins, health care program manager for PVCC’s Workforce Services Division, at jcollins@pvcc.edu or by calling 434.961.5354.