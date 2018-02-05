Public Expresses Frustration with Charlottesville Affordable Housing

A report reflecting the affordable housing situation in Charlottesville has been delayed.

The report highlights the city’s goals to make existing housing more affordable for low-income families, seniors, and disabled vets. It also shows how much money is allocated to different housing assistance programs.

People at the City Council meeting on Monday, February 5, expressed their frustration with the report's delay and say the affordable housing crisis needs new ideas.

“The city can start with the new comprehensive plan that is currently being considered and look at ways where you can see those segregation patterns and dismember them and begin the process of some racial justice with housing justice,” says Nancy Carpenter, a Charlottesville resident.

The affordable housing report will be presented at the next council meeting on Tuesday, February 20.