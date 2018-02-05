Car Driven into 7-Eleven in Exxon Gas Station on Rt. 29

A popular gas station in Albemarle County is closed on Monday night after a person drove his or her vehicle right through the front door.

The Exxon gas station will be closed until the owners can fix the damage that was done on Monday, February 5.

The driver of a Subaru drove right inside the 7-Eleven store that sits inside the gas station.

Thankfully, no one was injured when the car flew through the front doors and crashed into shelves stocked with merchandise. It was, though, quite the scene for people driving along Route 29 around 7:30 Monday evening.

The car was inside for more than an hour before a tow truck pulled the car from inside the store.

Police say an elderly female driver was behind the wheel, and the incident is being labeled an accident. Police believe the driver accidentally put the car’s gear into drive instead of reverse. Currently, there are no charges in connection with this incident.

Employees were not able to comment about the plan moving forward for this convenience store, but it’s safe to say it will take some time to get the 7-Eleven back in business.