Charlottesville Accountants Weigh in On Dow Jones Plunge

Charlottesville Accountants Weigh in On Dow Jones PlungePosted: Updated:
The Dow Jones dropped over 1,000 points on Feb. 5
Charlottesville Accountants Weigh in On Dow Jones PlungeMore>>
Reported by Victoria Wresilo
Reported by Victoria Wresilo
Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.Full Story
Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.Full Story