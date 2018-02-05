Augusta County Offers Bulk Water for Purchase Following Drought

A drought in Augusta County has resulted in springs drying up and farmers struggling to get the water they need.

The Augusta County Service Authority is responding to the drought by temporarily offering bulk water for purchase.

For bigger tanks, there's a hydrant at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona. And for smaller volumes, there's a water station in Greenville.

"We want to make sure that we are providing what our citizens need, and if there's anything that we can do to help them during this period we'll definitely utilize the resources we have to help our citizens in this matter,” says Tiina Solek of the Augusta County Service Authority.

This is the first time the county has ever offered this kind of service during a drought. For more information, visit the service authority’s website.