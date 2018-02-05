Staunton Goodwill to Hold Healthcare Training Program

Quantcast

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

On Tuesday, February 6, Goodwill in Staunton is having a GoodCare open house.

GoodCare is a healthcare training program provided by Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. The goal of the program is to assist people in entering the healthcare industry.

Program areas include health information - like health records coding - and administration, nursing, and healthcare support - which includes phlebotomy, pharmacy tech, and more.

The open house begins at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenbrier Office Park in Staunton, and will be held again on Tuesday, February 13.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

