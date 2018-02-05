Staunton Goodwill to Hold Healthcare Training Program

On Tuesday, February 6, Goodwill in Staunton is having a GoodCare open house.

GoodCare is a healthcare training program provided by Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. The goal of the program is to assist people in entering the healthcare industry.

Program areas include health information - like health records coding - and administration, nursing, and healthcare support - which includes phlebotomy, pharmacy tech, and more.

The open house begins at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenbrier Office Park in Staunton, and will be held again on Tuesday, February 13.