Bill to Expand DNA Collection Moves Forward

A bill that would expand DNA collection for those convicted of certain misdemeanors has passed another hurdle.

Albemarle County Sheriff Chip Harding, along with the parents of murdered University of Virginia student Hannah Graham, appeared at the committee meeting on Monday, February 5.

House Bill 1249 is sponsored by Delegate David Toscano and would allow expanded DNA collection for certain Class 1 misdemeanors, including trespassing and destruction of property.

That bill now moves on to the Committee on Appropriations.