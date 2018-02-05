4 Face Second-Degree Murder Indictments Stemming from Woolen Mills Case

An Albemarle County grand jury has returned second-degree murder indictments stemming from a bloody death that occurred in July 2017.

The grand jury came back a little after 5 p.m. on Monday, February 5. Juan Carlos Argueta, Jose Luis Escobar Umana, Eduardo Zelaya, and Walter Amaya are all facing second-degree murder charges.

The men are charged in the suspected gang-related killing of 24-year-old Marvin Rivera-Guevara, whose body was discovered in a creek near Charlottesville's Woolen Mills neighborhood on July 4.

Investigators believe that some of the suspects may have affiliation with MS-13, an international criminal organization formed in Los Angeles during the 1980s. The FBI Gang Task Force has been assisting detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department with this case. However, police have said Rivera-Guevara does not appear to be connected with a gang.

The investigation remains ongoing, and county police are asking anyone with information to call 434-296-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.