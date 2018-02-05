Crescent Halls Seeks Additional Staff over Maintenance Concerns

Crescent Halls Seeks Additional Staff over Maintenance ConcernsPosted: Updated:
Crescent Halls is a 105-unit apartment building.
Maintenance and repair are two areas of concern for the tenant association.
Crescent Halls Seeks Additional Staff over Maintenance ConcernsMore>>
Reported by Caroline Coleburn
Reported by Caroline Coleburn
Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia. You can reach Caroline via email or on Twitter.Full Story
Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia. You can reach Caroline via email or on Twitter.Full Story