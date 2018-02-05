Crescent Halls Seeks Additional Staff over Maintenance Concerns

Maintenance and repair are two areas of concern for the tenant association.

People living in one of Charlottesville's public housing communities want to hire additional staff to keep up with maintenance and safety.

The Crescent Halls Tenant Association sent a letter to Charlottesville’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority, requesting twenty-four hour security and at least two highly skilled maintenance workers for the building.

The association cites repeated maintenance issues, such as last month's burst pipe that flooded the first floor.

"We're certainly willing to work with the tenant association to determine what kind of staffing levels we should put in place to help address ongoing maintenance needs at Crescent Halls," said Grant Duffield, executive director of Crescent Halls Housing Authority.

The housing authority responded today saying it will consider the request for additional staff and security. While the executive director does not think that the requests are unreasonable, he says it will likely come down to funding.