Albemarle County Grand Jury Indicts Woman on Child Neglect Charges

An Albemarle County grand jury has indicted a woman accused of neglecting children at her home daycare.

Fifty-four-year-old Kathy Yowell-Rohm is charged with one felony count of cruelty and injury to children. On December 6, police arrested Rohm after raiding her home when following up on a tip about potential child neglect. was operating a daycare in her Turnberry Circle home when they found infants and toddlers in need of care.

Investigators found 16 children inside the house that ranged in age from just a few months old to four years old. Police say some children were wearing diapers that clearly needed to be changed.

According to state code, one adult is allowed to take care of up to four children in a daycare business. Witnesses previously testified Rohm's business was not licensed.

She's scheduled to be back in court on February 8 to handle attorney arrangements.