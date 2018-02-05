Waynesboro Kombucha Store Competing for National Recognition

A Waynesboro business known for its kombucha is in the running for national recognition.

Blue Ridge Bucha produces fermented tea and is now in the public support phase of the SCORE American Small Business Championship.

SCORE recognizes businesses in all 50 states that are helping the community.

Since its opening, the owners of Blue Ridge Bucha have committed to sustainability efforts.

“All of our bottles that our kombucha is distributed in is reusable, so up until this point we've been eight years in business and we've saved 750,000 bottles from the landfill,” said Blue Ride Bucha co-owner, Kate Zuckerman.

Zuckerman says that’s because Blue Ridge Bucha’s customers reuse their bottles rather than throwing them out and buying new ones.

SCORE will announce three grand champions in September where winners will each receive $15,000. Click here to vote for Blue Ridge Bucha.