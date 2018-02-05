Icy Road Claims Life in Single-Vehicle Crash in Nelson County

Virginia State Police Press Release:

At 9:41 a.m., Monday (Feb. 5), Virginia State Police Trooper B.W. Stanley responded to a single-vehicle crash in the Gladstone community of Nelson County.

A tanker truck traveling in the 7100 block of Tye River Road encountered an icy patch in the road. The driver lost control as the truck lost traction. The vehicle ran off the right side of the highway, overturned and struck a tree.

The driver, Andrew Woodson, 69, of Shipman, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

There was no leakage of the tanker’s load of kerosene